Duke baseball weekend update

Duke was shut out in its first ACC game, bludgeoned by 12 runs in its second game, but won the series finale to avoid a sweep at the hands of visiting Virginia this weekend.

The Blue Devils (9-7, 1-2 ACC) dealt Virginia (14-1, 2-1) its first loss of the season in the last game of the weekend.

Saturday’s game was postponed because of inclement weather, so the teams played a doubleheader on Sunday.

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Virginia 5, Duke 0

Duke managed five hits in being shut out to open the ACC season.

Jake Gelof was the big problem for Duke – the Virginia third baseman was 3-for-4 with two home runs, including a 3-run blast that started the scoring in the fourth inning.

Duke starter Marcus Johnson pitched seven innings, giving up four runs (both of Gelof’s homers). Johnson (1-3) allowed six hits and didn’t walk a batter, while striking out eight.

RJ Schreck was the only Blue Devil with multiple hits, going 2-for-4.

Virginia 13, Duke 1 (Sunday Game 1)

Virginia blew out Duke in the rubber game of the series, leading 6-1 after three innings and tacking on six more in the fifth and sixth innings.

Duke’s Luke Fox didn’t make it out of the third inning, giving up nine hits and six runs (five earned).

Virginia’s Griff O’Ferrall, Devin Ortiz and Alex Tappen had three hits apiece.

Duke 7, Virginia 6 (Sunday Game 2)

Duke held on for a salvaged third game of the series behind a 3-for-3, four-RBI performance by Trevor Johnson – including a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh.

Jimmy Loper (2-0) earned the win by pitching the final three innings. Virginia tagged him for two runs in the ninth, but Loper got a game-ending groundout to give Duke its first ACC win of the season.

RJ Schreck and Graham Pauley drove in runs early in the game for Duke.