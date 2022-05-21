Duke baseball weekend recap

Duke’s baseball team won’t have a chance to repeat at ACC tournament champions.

The Blue Devils (22-32, 10-20 ACC) finished the season on the wrong end of a sweep at Virginia Tech (40-11, 19-9), which wrapped up the ACC’s regular-season crown.

Duke is one of two teams, the other being Boston College, that will miss next week’s ACC tournament inn Charlotte. The bottom two teams of the 14-team ACC (Syracuse doesn’t have a team) do not make the ACC tournament.

Duke’s season ended with the Blue Devils swept for the third time this season.

**********

Here is a brief recap of each game from this weekend:

Virginia Tech 15, Duke 11

Duke’s four-run lead unraveled with Virginia Tech’s six-run fifth inning, which allowed the Hokies to take command of what had been a back-and-forth series opener.

Both teams scored in each of the first two at-bats, with VT leading 4-3 after two innings. Duke jumped ahead with a four-run fourth – two runs on a homer by Alex Stone, and other RBI coming from Chad Knight and Luke Storm – and led 9-5 after Chris Crabtree hit a solo homer and Graham Pauley had an RBI double in the fifth.

Duke’s Marcus Johnson (1-8) allowed an RBI single, a three-run homer, and then a solo homer, giving up five runs and the lead without recording an out in the bottom of the fifth. Josh Allen entered from Duke’s bullpen and gave up five runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks in two innings, and Matt Dockman pitched two scoreless innings.

Storm and Devin Obee hit solo homers later in the game for Duke.

Virginia Tech 6, Duke 1

Duke only managed two hits against Drue Hackenburg (10-1), who stifled what had been a potent Blue Devils’ offense from the first game of the series.

Duke’s run scored on a sac fly by RJ Schreck in the eighth, which made it a 3-1 score at the time. VT tacked on three runs in the eighth to remove the late-inning drama.

Jonathan Santucci (2-3) took the loss for Duke, giving up one run on three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Jimmy Loper pitched the other 2 1/3, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks.

Virginia Tech 7, Duke 2

Virginia Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and Duke’s offense was stifled for the second straight game.

The Blue Devils had three hits, meaning they ended the season a combined 5-for-60 in the last two games. One of the hits in the series finale was Crabtree’s RBI double, another was a solo homer by Storm.

Billy Siedl (2-5) started but didn’t make it out of the first inning. Aaron Beasley and Allen threw scoreless innings in relief, while Adam Boucher (one run) and John Natoli (three runs) surrendered runs in relief.