Duke baseball weekend recap

Duke ended a weekend series at Pittsburgh on a high note, but that didn’t wash out the disappointment of dropping the first two games of the three-game series this weekend.

The Blue Devils (20-26, 9-15 ACC) trail Clemson by ½-game for the final spot in the ACC tournament with two weekends left in the regular season. The league’s top 12 teams make the tournament, which Duke won last season.

Duke lost the first game of this weekend’s series by 10 and won the finale by 10, but it was a one-run loss in which the Blue Devils out-hit Pitt 10-4 in the middle game that was the difference in the series.

**********

Here is a quick recap of each game from this weekend:

Pitt 14, Duke 4

Pitt’s run totals matched the inning in the first three innings, as the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead and ran away with the first game of the series, which was played Saturday.

The first four Duke pitchers who took the mound all gave up multiple runs, starting with Jonathan Santucci giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks in the first three innings. Matt Dockman, Michael Foltz and Josh Nifong combined to allow the other eight runs, and Colten Smith pitched a scoreless final 1 2/3 innings.

Duke’s runs came in on a pair of two-run homers: Alex Stone hit one in the fifth inning, and Chris Crabtree had a pinch-hit blast in the eighth.

Pitt 3, Duke 2 (Game 1)

Pitt scored two runs in the second and one in the fourth, and Duke’s runs in the fifth and eighth marked a comeback that came up one run shy of forcing extra innings.

Cooper Stinson was charged with allowing all three of Pitt’s runs in 3 2/3 innings as Duke’s starter. He gave up three hits and three walks. John Natoli and Josh Allen combined for 4 1/3 innings and only allowed one hit.

Duke had 10 hits – none of them for extra bases – and left eight runners on base. Ben LaSpaluto drove in Duke’s run in the fifth with an infield single and Devin Obee walked with the bases loaded to push across the Blue Devils’ run in the eighth.

The Blue Devils put two runners on the in the ninth, including a runner at third, before RJ Schreck’s flyout ended the game.

Duke 15, Pitt 5 (Game 2)

Duke scored in each of the first seven innings to run away with the series finale.

The big innings were the third (four runs) and fourth (six), which ripped open a 12-1 lead. Luke Storm singled in two runs and Trevor Johnson hit a two-run homer in the third; Wil Hoyle’s grand slam capped the six-run fourth.

Storm was 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored; Alex Mooney was 3-for-3 and also reached on two walks.

Duke used four pitchers in the finale, with Luke Fox (3-5) picking up the win by pitching 3 2/3 innings. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and four walks, with three strikeouts.