Duke baseball weekend recap

In the weekend before ACC play starts, Duke’s baseball team swept Northwestern and seems to have steadied itself after a sputtering start to the season. The Blue Devils (7-5) went into the weekend under .500 and won a couple of lopsided games, sandwiching a comeback win on Saturday against the Wildcats (5-5). Duke has a mid-week game against N.C. A&T before welcoming ACC newcomer California to Jack Coombs Field next weekend. “Our at-bats got better as the weekend went along,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said on Sunday via news release. “They were the best defensive team we have played to this point, and they are going to win a lot of games this season. “I thought we started to play more clean. We are starting to clean up some of the mistakes that led to big innings early. We are also starting to be more opportunistic at the plate but also taking the free offense when it is there.” Here is a recap of each game this weekend:

Duke 14, Northwestern 5

On Friday, the Blue Devils busted open a one-run game with a nine-run bottom of the sixth. Duke’s lead was 5-4 at that time, having scored three in the first and two in the fifth. In between, Northwestern got four runs in the second. The Blue Devils’ big sixth started with Ben Miller’s leadoff home run. Tyler Albright doubled in a run and Jake Berger had a two-run single. Three bases-loaded walks accounted for some more of the scoring. Duke’s Ben Rounds was 3-for-5 and a double shy of the cycle, hitting a two-run triple in the first and a solo homer in the fifth. Albright was also 3-for-5 and Berger was 3-for-6. On the mound, Kyle Johnson (1-2) navigated that rough second inning for his first win of the season. He pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. Duke’s five-man bullpen effort combined to allow three hits, two walks and one run across the last four innings, striking out seven. Those relievers were Ryan Calvert, Reid Easterly, Edward Hart, Mark Hindy and Marcell Mastroianni.

Duke 6, Northwestern 5

On Saturday, Northwestern scored four runs in the first two innings and rallied late to take the lead, and then held on for the win. The Wildcats’ lead was 4-1 before Berger had a two-run double in the fifth. Duke grabbed its first lead of the game when Miller, who homered in the first, had a two-out, two-run single in the seventh. That made it 5-4, and the Blue Devils added an insurance run in the form of Andrew Yu’s two-out RBI single in the eighth. With two singles, a walk and a wild pitch, Northwestern cut the deficit to one run and put the tying run on third base in the ninth. But Owen Proksch, who pitched the last two innings for the save, notched a strikeout to end the game. Ryan Higgins gave up four runs on six hits in the first two innings, recording four outs. Gabe Nard pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, steadying things for Duke, and Easterly (1-0) got through two scoreless innings on just 12 pitches for the decision.

