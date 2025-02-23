Duke baseball weekend recap

Blue Devils drop opener, win last two against Cornell

(Photo by Courtesy of the ACC)

Advertisement

It didn’t start smooth, but Duke’s baseball team eased its way into a series win with a pair of blowout wins against Cornell over the weekend. Winning the middle game on Saturday meant coach Chris Pollard became the program’s all-time wins leader. That was Pollard’s 382nd win at Duke, moving him past Jack Coombs. Pollard has been at Duke since June of 2012; this is his 13th season with the Blue Devils. “I have been really, really lucky and blessed to be around a ton of great players that have come through here and a ton of great assistant coaches,” Pollard said through a news release. “It is such a reflection of those guys and the people I’ve been able to work with.” Here is a recap of each game from this weekend:

Cornell 11, Duke 8

On Friday, what was a low-scoring game was blown open by Cornell’s six-run seventh inning, and Duke’s rally fell short. Cornell (1-2), playing its first game of the season, held a 1-0 lead through the first five innings. Kyle Johnson (0-2) started for the Blue Devils, giving up a solo homer in the third as the only damage in the first five innings. Johnson was charged with allowing three runs in five-plus innings, on three hits and three walks, plus a hit batter. The Big Red’s six runs in the seventh were all unearned, and all scored with two outs. The first batter reached via error — one of Duke’s four in the game — and another error, plus four hits, a walk and a hit batter, allowed the big inning. That made it a 10-0 game and Duke sliced the lead in half in the bottom of the inning. In six innings against Carson Mayfield, Duke didn’t have a hit; the first one was a solo homer by Ben Miller. Jake Hyde had a two-out, two-run single, followed by Sam Harris’ two-run double. Cornell got an insurance run in the eighth, and Duke again cut the deficit in half with Jake Berger’s three-run homer. But that ended Duke’s scoring. Henry Zatkowski was charged with allowing seven runs out of Duke’s bullpen, though all of them were unearned. Marcel Mastroianni allowed Cornell’s final run, though it was also unearned.

Duke 16, Cornell 2

On Saturday, Duke scored early and often to deliver Pollard’s record-breaking win. AJ Gracia singled in a run in the first inning, the first hit of his 3-for-4 day. Ben Rounds had a two-run double in the second and Gracia added another RBI single to put up 4-0 after two innings. Berger homered in this game, also, a solo shot in the third. A four-run fifth came three bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch; a five-run sixth came by way of a three-run homer by Harris, plus a solo blast from Gracia, and a sac fly by Miller. Ryan Higgins (1-0) started on the mound and pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing both of Cornell’s runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out seven. Reid Easterly pitched 1 2/3 in relief, allowing two hits and a walk. Edward Hart, Roman Digiacomo and Collins Black each pitched a scoreless inning to end the game.

Duke 18, Cornell 1