Duke baseball weekend recap

Duke won a blowout in its first game in a week, and then got shutout in the second game of a doubleheader against High Point on Sunday.

The Blue Devils (19-23) hadn’t played since a nail-biting, series-finale win at Georgia Tech last weekend, which marked a series win.

A 12-run win followed by an 11-run loss meant there wasn’t much drama involved in Duke’s Sunday doubleheader.

**********

Here’s a recap of each game in Sunday’s doubleheader:

Duke 14, High Point 2

Duke blew open what was a 6-2 game with an eight-run eighth inning.

Damon Lux and Luke Storm hit homers, and the Blue Devils spread the offensive wealth with eight batters driving in at least one run. Alex Mooney, Chris Crabtree and Storm had two-RBI games.

Of Duke’s 12 hits, eight were extra-base hits.

The Blue Devils were in the driver’s seat for a win in part because of four shutout innings from Jonathan Santucci. Ten of the 12 outs he recorded came via strikeout. Adam Boucher and Marcus Johnson worked two innings apiece, giving up one run each, and Matt Dockman pitched a scoreless ninth.

High Point 11, Duke 0

High Point racked up 13 hits and 11 walks against Duke’s bullpen approach to the second game.

Duke used eight pitchers, none of them recording more than six outs. That was Billy Seidl, pitching the fifth and sixth innings. Five Duke pitchers were responsible for two walks, and Aaron Beasley and Michael Foltz – the first and last pitchers, respectively – weren’t charged with allowing any runs.

Duke’s offense cooled after the first game, and the Blue Devils only had five hits, striking out 10 times.