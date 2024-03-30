Blue Devils take two of three from Virginia, climb back to .500 in ACC play

Duke parlayed a mid-week win over solid Campbell team into a series win over a top-10 team, beating Virginia in two of three games this week. The Blue Devils (20-8, 6-6 ACC) won the first and third games of the series, pounding out a 9-4 win in the opener and rallying in the Sunday game for a 7-4 win, dropping the middle game 7-3. Duke’s .500 record in ACC play comes with the Blue Devils having played four series against teams currently ranked in D1Baseball’s top 25. Duke has series wins against No. 12 Wake Forest and No. 9 Virginia, and lost two of three against No. 3 Clemson and No. 22 N.C. State. Here is a breakdown of each game this weekend:

Duke 9, Virginia 4

On Thursday, Duke jumped out to a two-run lead in the first inning, scored four in the fourth and two more in the fifth to run away with a series opener that came a day early because of TV obligations. That was more than enough support for Jonathan Santucci (5-0). Duke’s lefty ace gave up two runs on two hits and four walks — that’s 11 in his last two starts — while striking out six. He threw 101 pitches in his five innings. Ben Miller and Logan Bravo had RBI doubles in the first. Six of Duke’s first seven batters reached in the fourth, with RBI coming from Devin Obee, Miller, AJ Gracia and Bravo. Obee and Chase Krewson drove in runs in the fifth, and Alex Stone’s sacrifice fly in the seventh was Duke’s last run. James Tallon and Gabriel Nard each pitched two innings in relief, both giving up one run.

Virginia 7, Duke 3

On Friday, Virginia jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the second and added three more in the next two innings. Ryan Higgins (0-1) gave up six runs, allowing seven hits and two walks. Josh Allen relieved him and gave up the other run. Jackson Emus recorded two outs, and then Tim Noone’s 4 2/3 hitless innings preserved Duke’s bullpen for the finale. Duke’s runs came on an RBI single by Gracia in the third, cutting Virginia’s (22-6, 7-5) lead to 5-1. Stone had a two-run single in the fifth, but Duke couldn’t muster any more scoring against Virginia’s Chase Hungate, who pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief and only gave up two hits.

Duke 7, Virginia 4