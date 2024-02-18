Blue Devils open with trio of wins over teams that made NCAA tournament last season

Duke’s baseball team passed its first test of the season with flying colors — and in one game, with the ball flying over the fence a whole lot. The Blue Devils opened the season with wins over Indiana, George Mason and Coastal Carolina, all at an event hosted by Coastal Carolina dubbed Baseball at the Beach in Conway, S.C. All four teams were in the NCAA tournament last year, with Duke winning Coastal Carolina’s regional as the 2-seed. Here was the recap of Duke’s season-opening win over Indiana. ********** Here is a recap of each game this weekend:

Duke 23, George Mason 5

On Saturday, Duke notched a single-game program record with 11 home runs in destroying George Mason. Freshman AJ Gracia had three of them, all of the three-run variety. Zac Morris and Devin Obee each had two homers, with one of Obee’s being Duke’s first inside-the-park homer since Chris Crabtree had one in 2019. Other homers were supplied by Ben Miller, Alex Stone, Chase Krewson and Wallace Clark. The Blue Devils scored eight runs in the first inning and tacked on three in the second and two in the third, turning this into a rout early. A seven-run seventh inning stood as the other big burst. Ironic as it is, George Mason scored the first run of the game on a solo homer by South Trimble. That was one of three runs allowed by Andrew Healy, who gave up three hits and two walks. Freshman Kyle Johnson pitched three scoreless innings after Healy, and then Gabriel Nard (two innings) and Ryan Higgins (one) finished the game, each allowing one run.

Duke 5, Coastal Carolina 3