What can two walk-off wins and an eighth-inning comeback do for Duke’s baseball team?

Move the Blue Devils into first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division is the short answer.

The long answer … that depends on what happens over the next month.

The Blue Devils walked things off against Louisville on Friday and Saturday night, and completed the sweep of the visiting Cardinals with a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Duke (27-12, 12-8 ACC) is a half-game ahead of Virginia, which was swept by Notre Dame, and Miami, which lost a game at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils play both teams suddenly on their heels; next weekend Duke goes to Virginia, and the last weekend of the season sees Duke go to Miami.

Duke went into the weekend 2-2 in one-run games this season and left it 5-2.

**********

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend: