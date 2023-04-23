Duke baseball weekend recap
Blue Devils sweep Louisville to move into tie for first in Coastal Division
What can two walk-off wins and an eighth-inning comeback do for Duke’s baseball team?
Move the Blue Devils into first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division is the short answer.
The long answer … that depends on what happens over the next month.
The Blue Devils walked things off against Louisville on Friday and Saturday night, and completed the sweep of the visiting Cardinals with a 4-3 win on Sunday.
Duke (27-12, 12-8 ACC) is a half-game ahead of Virginia, which was swept by Notre Dame, and Miami, which lost a game at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils play both teams suddenly on their heels; next weekend Duke goes to Virginia, and the last weekend of the season sees Duke go to Miami.
Duke went into the weekend 2-2 in one-run games this season and left it 5-2.
Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:
Duke 10, Louisville 9
On Friday, Duke completed one of the best comebacks — and that’s wording it safely — of the season to win the series opener.
The Blue Devils trailed 7-0 and didn’t have a hit at the midway point of the fifth inning. They rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fifth, striking quickly with MJ Metz singling and Damon Lux hitting a two-run homer, Giovani DiGiacomo walking and Cole Hebble hitting a two-run homer.
The third two-run homer of that inning came with two outs and was off of the bat of Alex Stone.
Louisville (26-13, 8-10) got a couple of those runs back in the seventh and eighth innings, taking a 9-6 lead to the bottom of the ninth.
DiGiacomo reached with a one-out error and Hebble walked to bring the tying run to the plate. Andrew Yu earned a pinch-hit walk after a pitching change to load the bases.
That set the stage for Alex Mooney’s walk-off grand slam, a no-doubter to centerfield.
Duke used six pitchers and two of them recorded scoreless innings. Owen Proksch pitched a scoreless sixth and Charlie Bielenson (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the win.
Duke 7, Louisville 6
On Saturday, Duke held a 5-2 lead through five innings before Louisville rallied to tie the game at 6-6 in the eighth.
Hebble led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and scored on a two-out single by Stone to wrap up the series victory.
Duke jumped out to a lead by scoring a run in the first on a wild pitch, and then a solo homer by Mooney and a three-run homer by Metz. Tyler Albright added an RBI single in the seventh, which made the score 6-4 at the time.
Louisville tied the game on Ryan McCoy’s two-run homer in the eighth off of closer James Tallon.
Alex Gow started for Duke and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. Bielenson pitched an inning, and Fran Oschell III gave up two runs without allowing a hit. Tallon (1-0) picked up the win by picking up a 1-2-3 ninth after surrendering the lead in the eighth.
Duke 4, Louisville 3
On Sunday, Louisville’s lead was 3-1 in the middle of the eighth before Duke snatched the sweep.
Hebble and Albright both walked to start the bottom of the eighth, and Hebble scored on Mooney’s single to make it 3-2. Following a pitching change and a hit batter that loaded the bases, Stone singled through the left side to drive in Albright and Mooney and give Duke the lead.
Metz homered early in the game to account for Duke’s other run.
Duke used seven pitchers, with starter Ryan Higgins pitching 4 1/3 and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. Edward Hart (1-0) picked up the win by finishing the eighth, and Tallon had two strikeouts in the ninth, earning his ninth save.