Blue Devils win series at Boston College

Duke's baseball team ventured north to claim a second road ACC series win and climb above .500 in league play this weekend. The Blue Devils (23-12, 9-8 ACC) won the series opener and finale at Boston College, dropping the middle game. Getting things going against a BC team that entered the weekend ranked 11th in D1Baseball.com’s Top 25 bodes well for the Blue Devils, who face top-10 teams for three-game series each of the next two weekends (home against No. 10 Louisville next weekend and at No. 7 Virginia from April 28-30). Duke’s next game is Tuesday night at home against William & Mary. ********** Here is a brief recap of each game this weekend:

Duke 6, Boston College 4

On Friday, Duke scored the last three runs of the game with a trio of solo homers across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to win the series opener. Jay Beshears’ homer in the fifth tied the game at 4-4 and was a shot in the arm after BC scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. MJ Metz’s homer in the sixth proved to be the winning run, and Andrew Fischer capped a three-hit day with a homer in the seventh to provide some cushion. Beshears also had an RBI groundout in the first. Duke’s other runs came on a solo homer by Alex Mooney and an RBI single by Alex Stone, both of those coming in the third. Jason White started the game for the Blue Devils and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run. Charlie Bielenson (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed three unearned runs, picking up the win by pitching the fifth inning. Fran Oschell III pitched three hitless innings in relief, striking out five, before giving way to James Tallon for the ninth, with Tallon picking up his seventh save.

Boston College 9, Duke 6

On Saturday, the Blue Devils were up 6-1 through five innings but the wheels came off when BC scored seven runs in the sixth. Alex Gow breezed through the first five innings having only allowed one run on a balk. The first three batters of the sixth all reached against him, though, and he was charged with five runs. BC kept rolling in that inning against Aidan Weaver (3-2), who was charged with three runs on one hit and two walks. Owen Proksch finished the game on the mound for Duke, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings. Offensive highlights for the Blue Devils included Luke Storm’s 2-for-5, three-RBI performance, along with Cole Hebble and Giovani DiGiacomo recording two-hit days.

Duke 6, Boston College 2