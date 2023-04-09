Duke baseball weekend recap
Blue Devils split doubleheader — and series — against Virginia Tech
Duke’s offense was good enough behind stellar pitching to win the first game of a doubleheader, but wasn’t as fortunate in the second game.
That spelled a split doubleheader between the Blue Devils and Virginia Tech on Sunday at Jack Coombs Field, which was the only day in which the teams could play after postponements and a cancellation in the last two days.
Duke (20-11, 7-7 ACC) remained level in league play, which puts the Blue Devils in the murky middle of the ACC’s Coastal Division. Duke is fourth in the Coastal, a half-game behind Miami and a half-game ahead of Georgia Tech. Virginia, at 11-4 in the league, is the only team in the Coastal with double-digit league wins.
The Blue Devils next have a Tuesday game against Davidson before heading to Boston College next weekend for a three-game series.
**********
Here is a recap of each of Sunday’s games:
Duke 3, Virginia Tech 1
In Game 1, Alex Gow (3-2) got Duke off on the right note with five hitless innings, in which he walked three batters and struck out seven.
Gow, a graduate student who transferred from Kenyon University, matched a season-high by pitching five innings. In his previous two appearances, he allowed a combined 14 hits and 11 runs.
Charlie Bielenson pitched the sixth and gave up the first hit, along with Virginia Tech’s only run. Fran Oschell III pitched two innings and gave up a hit, and James Tallon worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save.
All of Duke’s runs came in the second inning. Giovani DiGiacomo had an RBI groundout, Luke Storm scored on a wild pitch, and Alex Mooney had a two-out single to drive in Damon Lux.
Virginia Tech 5, Duke 2
In Game 2, Duke couldn’t get much offense going against Drue Hackenberg (2-4), and the Blue Devils’ six-man effort on the mound couldn’t stifle the Hokies (18-11, 5-9) like it did in the first game.
Hackenberg pitched eight innings, allowing two hits, two walks and one run (which was unearned). He struck out 11 batters and threw 114 pitches.
Duke’s only run against Hackenberg was a sacrifice fly by Storm, who also had an RBI double in the ninth.
Virginia Tech got an RBI single by Garrett Michel in the second and a two-run homer by Carson DeMartini in the third. The Hokies tacked on runs in the fifth and seventh for some insurance.