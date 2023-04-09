Duke’s offense was good enough behind stellar pitching to win the first game of a doubleheader, but wasn’t as fortunate in the second game.

That spelled a split doubleheader between the Blue Devils and Virginia Tech on Sunday at Jack Coombs Field, which was the only day in which the teams could play after postponements and a cancellation in the last two days.

Duke (20-11, 7-7 ACC) remained level in league play, which puts the Blue Devils in the murky middle of the ACC’s Coastal Division. Duke is fourth in the Coastal, a half-game behind Miami and a half-game ahead of Georgia Tech. Virginia, at 11-4 in the league, is the only team in the Coastal with double-digit league wins.

The Blue Devils next have a Tuesday game against Davidson before heading to Boston College next weekend for a three-game series.

Here is a recap of each of Sunday’s games: