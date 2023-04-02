Blue Devils blown out in opener, rally to win series

Duke’s start to the three-game baseball series against Pittsburgh this weekend got off to as bad a start as possible. The Blue Devils rallied, though, and won the last two games to win the series and improve to .500 in the ACC. Duke (18-10, 6-6 ACC) won a league series for the second time in four weeks, and has another home series next weekend against Virginia Tech. ********** Here is a recap of each game this weekend:

Pitt 13, Duke 1

On Friday, Duke’s most-lopsided loss of the season didn’t start out looking that way until the middle innings. Damon Lux’s solo home run for Duke in the second inning was the only scoring through three innings. Pitt took the lead with a three-run homer by CJ Funk in the fourth, scored runs on a wild pitch and a sac fly in the fifth, and then blew the game open with a five-run sixth. Jonathan Santucci (2-2) gave up the three-run homer in the fourth and left the game later that inning with an injury. The Blue Devils used seven pitchers out of the bullpen, with all but Caleb McRoy — who recorded the final out — giving up at least one hit, and all but Owen Proksch surrendering at least one walk. “It was partly the free offense we gave them and partly that we didn’t swing it very well,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said on Friday night. “That is a bad combination. They played really well and we played really poorly and that is the end result.”

Duke 11, Pitt 7

On Saturday, this was a 6-6 game through the first four rollercoaster innings before Duke took control. Alex Mooney’s RBI double in the sixth provided the go-ahead run, and Duke added two more runs in that inning on Luke Storm’s groundout and Chad Knight’s RBI single. Pitt (12-13, 4-6) got a run back in the seventh, but Mooney and Jay Beshears hit RBI singles in the seventh for the game’s final scoring. Fran Oschel III (3-0) and James Tallon recorded the final 10 outs, notching 1 2/3 innings apiece, on the mound for Duke. In the early innings, Alex Stone drove in a run in the first and Giovanni DiGiacomo homered in the second. Beshears had a pair of RBI doubles, and Knight and Tyler Albright both had RBI singles in the third.

Duke 8, Pitt 0