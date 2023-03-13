GREENSBORO – There stood Amile Jefferson, all 6-9 of him amid unbridled celebration, blue and white confetti all around, looking stoic and taking stock of a moment he had to wait until his fifth season at Duke to accomplish.

Duke’s first-year assistant coach soaked in the Blue Devils’ ACC championship six years after winning one as a player, taking note of this team’s growth.

“It’s a testament to all these guys’ hard work,” Jefferson told Devils Illustrated on Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. “The fact that … they never feel like they’ve arrived, they never feel like they’ve made it.”

This Blue Devils team that’s carried a chip on its shoulder through a nine-game winning streak, all the way through Saturday night, now has a ‘chip.

It’s resulted in Duke drawing a No. 5 seed in the East Region — perhaps more motivation there — and facing No. 12 Oral Roberts on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Orlando, Fla.

“We’re a group that has gotten better,” Jefferson said. “Month-by-month, honestly week-by-week, and now we have our whole group, we’re at full strength. You can see that our guys are having fun playing as a group and playing the game together.”

Things weren’t smooth sailing — to borrow the term coach Jon Scheyer has used frequently — for the Blue Devils until the last four weeks.

The winning streak started only after Duke lost at Miami in blowout fashion and at Virginia in overtime — with assistant coach Jai Lucas, also in his first year in that capacity at Duke, noting the full-circle days of who the Blue Devils beat in the semifinal and championship rounds in Greensboro.

“We’ve been through a lot and to finally see them grow up, show their scars and their battle wounds in games this week was amazing,” Lucas said. “That stretch of the year where we actually played Miami and Virginia back-to-back, on the road and get redemption to do it again, couldn’t write it any better.”

While Jefferson spent last season on Duke’s staff as director of player development and won an ACC championship and NCAA crown as a player, Lucas is the newcomer to Duke’s staff.

Lucas is the first Duke assistant who didn’t play for Mike Krzyzewski in at least 20 years, with most of those serving as captains, too. The former Florida and Texas guard was sold last spring by Scheyer’s vision for both how he wanted to build upon Krzyzewski’s foundation, but also how he wanted to tweak certain aspects — which included an outside-the-family hire.

“I did, I did, because of Jon and what he’s about,” Lucas said when asked if he envisioned an ACC championship when he joined the staff. “His passion for the kids, passion for work, things like that. When I met with him, I knew this was where I wanted to be.”