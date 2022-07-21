Duke announces non-conference schedule

Jon Scheyer's first game as Duke's head coach will come on a Monday night against Jacksonville.

Duke released its non-conference men's basketball schedule on Thursday morning, and the Blue Devils' first game will be Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.

The Champions Classic game against Kansas (in Indianapolis) will be Nov. 15, as the event moves back in the calendar after being Duke's season-opening game for three of the last four years (the exception being 2020 during the pandemic).

Duke will play three games in the previously announced Phil Knight Legacy tournament; the other teams in that event are Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. Matchups will be announced at a later date.

Also previously announced were the two Big Ten games within a week, with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at home against Ohio State (Nov. 30) and then a game against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic, which will be played Dec. 6 in New York City.

Duke will play one exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a Nov. 2 game against Fayetteville State, and one closed-door scrimmage. The Blue Devils played Villanova in a closed-door scrimmage last year.

Here is the full schedule, along with some times and TV designations: