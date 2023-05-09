Duke will play host to a multi-team event next season called the Blue Devil Challenge that includes Bucknell, La Salle and Southern Indiana.

The Blue Devils will play all three teams at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke’s first game will be against Bucknell on Nov. 17, followed by a matchup against La Salle on Nov. 21, and capped by a game against Southern Indiana on Nov. 24.

Game times and broadcast details are still being determined.

Duke is coming off an ACC championship in Jon Scheyer’s first season as coach and returns a team loaded with experience. The Blue Devils should be heavy favorites in each game of their event.

Bucknell was 12-20 last season and has a new coach, John Griffin III. La Salle was 15-19 in Fran Dunphy’s return to coaching, as the former Temple and Penn coach took over another of the Philadelphia Big 5 teams. Southern Indiana was 16-17 in its first season of Division I competition, having moved up from Division II.

Duke’s full non-conference schedule hasn’t been released. Other known games are a home game against Arizona on Nov. 10, a Champions Classic matchup against Michigan State on Nov. 14 in Chicago, and a game in the new ACC-SEC Challenge with the matchup yet to be announced.