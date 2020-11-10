DevilsIllustrated - Duke announces 2020-21 hoops schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Duke men’s basketball announced its 2020-21 season schedule Tuesday morning. The Blue Devil’s 27 game schedule will tip-off on Wednesday, Nov. 25 when Gardner Webb travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke will play six other non-conference games, including battles with No. 13 Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic on Dec. 1, and a clash between top 10 teams when No. 8 Illinois plays the Blue Devils in Durham on Dec. 8.

The Blue Devils will play 20 conference games with the first coming against Notre Dame on Dec. 16 in South Bend. Duke will play one more league game before the New Year on Dec. 29 with Pittsburgh.

The remainder of Duke’s schedule will feature home games against Boston College (Jan. 5 or 6), Wake Forest (Jan. 9), Georgia Tech (Jan. 26 or 27), Clemson (Jan. 30), North Carolina (Feb. 6), Notre Dame (Feb. 9 or 10), Virginia (Feb. 20), Syracuse (Feb. 22) and Louisville (Feb. 27)

Duke’s league road schedule starts back up with Florida State on Jan. 2. Virginia Tech (Jan. 12 or 13), Pittsburgh (Jan. 19 or 20), Louisville (Jan. 23), Miami (Feb. 1), NC State (Feb. 13), Wake Forest (Feb. 16 or 17), Georgia Tech (March 2 or 3) and North Carolina (March 6).

The ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.