DevilsIllustrated - Duke and Wake Forest game canceled

Duke and Wake Forest game canceled
Saturday’s football game between Duke and Wake Forest will not be played, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday night.
The League’s decision to cancel the game comes as a result of positive COVID-19 tests within the Wake Forest football team.
Duke is scheduled to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 28. The Blue Devils are currently 2-6 on the season. They last took the field on Nov. 7 against North Carolina.
Duke has two games remaining in the season.