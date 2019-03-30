“We tried to talk and switch a lot of the stuff,” O’Connell noted. “They ran a really good play. They had Hill pretty much wide open at the basket, but things happen and he just didn’t finish the play that he probably could’ve.”

Just like that, Duke had survived yet another buzzer beater attempt.

Hill curled to the basket for an alley-pop attempt and when he rose to catch the ball, Zion Williamson was on his hip and completely out of position to contest. It was a wide open look - just Hill and the basket.

The missed shot found its way out of bounds off Duke and the Hokies had one more chance. This time, there was only 1.1 seconds remaining. Despite the limited time, Virginia Tech found a way to run a play that gave it a chance to win.

“We figured they were looking for the three,” O’Connell said. “I tried to contest it, but I didn’t want to foul him. But it was a deep three, so I knew we had a good chance for a long rebound or something like that.”

And they did. With just five seconds on the clock, the Hokies inbounded the ball and found Ty Outlaw for a 3-point attempt. Alex O’Connell anticipated the shot.

Duke immediately called a timeout of its own. At that point, it was even clearer that Virginia Tech would look for the win.

But Kerry Blackshear did what he had been doing all night - grabbed the offensive rebound to give the Hokies another chance. It was his 11th of the game and allowed Virginia Tech to call a timeout.

And with that, Duke believed the Hokies would go for the dagger. Hill and Justin Robinson had each been locked in from 3-point range, combining to hit 5-of-9 from deep. Hill had his opportunity, taking a deep 3-pointer from the left side fo the floor. The shot missed.

After Duke’s Tre Jones missed the frontend of a one-in-one free throw, Virginia Tech’s Ahmed Hill grabbed the defensive rebound. The Hokies’ 19th and final defensive rebound of the game set them up for a chance to take the last shot of the game.

Up by two-points, 75-73, Duke had 27 seconds to keep Virginia Tech from either tying the game with a two-point bucket or perhaps winning it outright with a 3-pointer - the shot the Hokies have used to dismiss teams consistently throughout the season.

And for the second time, the ball miraculously bounced in the Blue Devils’ favor, giving them the 75-73 victory over Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16.

WASHINGTON — For the second game in a row, it came down to the final shot to determine whether Duke’s NCAA Tournament run would continue or if it would end in disappointment.

While the final seconds created the drama, the game likely would not have been in that position had Duke not made some important second half adjustments.

Virginia Tech had control for much of the first half, and had Duke’s defense on its heels for the majority of the opening period.

The result was open look after open look from the perimeter. The Hokies were hitting shots, and the Blue Devils were seemingly chasing shooters everywhere.

Offensively, Duke shot the ball well (51.9-percent), but the Blue Devils did not have the same explosiveness they’ve shown for most of the year.

Williamson had 11 points in the opening half, but his running mate, RJ Barrett, was held to just three points. Though he didn’t score, he was effective in distributing the basketball with seven first half assists.

Even still, Duke needed him to find a way to score points.

“Everybody knows,” Barrett said. “They load up the paint. Tre, Alex, Zion, Javin [DeLaurier] … everybody. Everybody was finishing, so it got me a lot of assists and opened up the court for me.”

Those openings did not come until the second half, though.

But when they did, it was like the floodgates opened. Barrett was in attack mode right from the start of the second half and he never let up.

He opened the second half with a drive and finish and it was game on from that moment forward.

“The first half they were really helping on [Barrett] a ton and he was able to dish it out really well,” Jones said. “He had seven assists in the first half, but he did shoot 1 for 7. In the second half, he got out early and was attacking and he was able to get to the basket really early. That got him going.”

The result was 15 second half points for Barrett and as he went, so too did the Blue Devils. Barrett ultimately finished with 18 points, 11 assists and four rebounds.

As Barrett found ways to score, Duke started to gain control of the game. The Blue Devils outscored Virginia Tech by six in the second half, with most of the points coming around the hoop.

Duke was able to get back to it's transition game - the one that results in a lot of points in the paint.

But it wasn’t all about Barrett. His increased aggressiveness just opened up even more for Williamson and Jones, who each had brilliant performances.

Williamson led the Blue Devils with 23 points, including an alley-oop finish that electrified the crowd and more importantly ignited his team.

"It was definitely huge momentum for us,” Jones said. “I saw the ball starting to go over my head. I got to it and then saw Zion streaking down the right side and that’s one of the best sights to see during the game. I put it up there for him pretty high and he was actually able to go up and get that for me.”

That steal and finish put Duke up by just six, but Virginia Tech felt the momentum shift immediately. They quickly called a timeout to try and slow the shift.

While that was a big moment for the Blue Devils, the overall play of Jones might have been the biggest component to Duke’s win.

With Cam Reddish out, Duke needed someone to step up as a third scorer. Jones did that and more. Virginia Tech, like UCF, dared him to shoot the ball.

And unlike the UCF game, his shots were falling. Jones finished with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from long range. He also added eight assists.

Without Jones, the Blue Devils don’t make the Elite Eight.

“My shot was hitting more tonight,” he said. “My guys continued to believe in me and trusted in me. They continued to tell me to take that shot, as well as the coaches. I’ve been in the gym like crazy working on that knowing that for us to continue to win, I’m going to have to hit that shot. Just believing in my work and the coaches and my teammates have my back.”

Barrett added his thoughts.

“He’s the floor general. He’s the leader out there. He did a great job of getting us in our spots and did a great job of knocking down shots.

“We need that. When teams are going to leave him wide open, he’s going to do that. Now we’re prepared for it. I love how everyone got to see how tough he is and how great of a player he is. He’s a great leader. He really does everything.”