Duke adds two to signing class
New coach Mike Elko picks up TE and RB to fill out Class of 2022
Duke tied together its 2022 football recruiting class with new coach Mike Elko and his staff going 2-for-2, he said, in signing players the Blue Devils targeted.
Duke announced Wednesday that it signed tight end Cade Anders and running back Travis Bates.
“Excited to add both of those guys, I think they’ll be valuable additions to our program moving forward,” Elko said via Zoom on Wednesday.
Anders is a 6-3, 235-pounder from Hahira, Ga., who spent last year at Army Prep school.
Bates is a 5-11, 195-pounder from Tampa, Fla., who gave an interview to Rivals’ Ryan Wright earlier Wednesday, which can be seen here.
Elko took over in December for coach David Cutcliffe, who came to an agreement to separate from the school after 15 seasons as coach.
Less than a week after being named Duke’s coach, Elko signed a 16-player class that had been recruited by Duke’s previous staff.
Anders and Bates complete what’s now the 18-player class of incoming freshmen. From the players who signed early, eight enrolled early: defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr., running backs Terry Moore and Eric Weatherly, defensive backs Chandler Rivers and Nathan Vail, wide receivers Mekhi Wall and Jaden Watkins, and linebacker Carter Wyatt.
Finalizing this class allows Elko to push into recruiting the 2023 and ’24 classes – which he’s been trying to play catch-up on anyway.
“We looked in the ’22 class, I don’t want to say that we didn’t,” Elko said. “But we really went two-for-two in the guys that we targeted. … And then the rest of the energy really has been spent on ’23 and ’24.
“You’re already six-to-eight months behind on the ’23 class, and so trying to close that ground and make up relationships and getting the ball rolling and all of that stuff, and then trying to start the ’24 process because that’s just getting going and that’s the one we can really be on top of.”