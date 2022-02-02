Duke adds two to signing class

New coach Mike Elko picks up TE and RB to fill out Class of 2022

Cade Anders signed with Duke on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

Duke tied together its 2022 football recruiting class with new coach Mike Elko and his staff going 2-for-2, he said, in signing players the Blue Devils targeted. Duke announced Wednesday that it signed tight end Cade Anders and running back Travis Bates. “Excited to add both of those guys, I think they’ll be valuable additions to our program moving forward,” Elko said via Zoom on Wednesday. Anders is a 6-3, 235-pounder from Hahira, Ga., who spent last year at Army Prep school.