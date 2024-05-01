Duke’s first transfer portal addition of the late-spring/summer isn’t short on experience and comes from a school where Duke’s former coach just arrived.

Alex Howard committed to Duke’s football program on Wednesday afternoon. The linebacker spent the past semester at Texas A&M after spending the previous five seasons at Youngstown State.

Howard has one season of eligibility remaining; per Youngstown State’s roster last year, he is 6-2, 230 pounds. He entered the transfer portal on the first possible day when the spring window opened, which was April 16.

The Cincinnati native led the Penguins in tackles (76) and tackles for loss (9.5) last season. He also had 3½ sacks, two pass break-ups and an interception. It was his first season as a full-time starter. Youngstown State was 8-5 and reached the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Duke has scholarship flexibility because of several recent departures through the transfer portal and remains under the 85-scholarship limit for next season, which will be Manny Diaz's first as the Blue Devils coach.