Instead of jetting off to make in-home visits with all of Duke’s commits over the last couple of weeks, new coach Manny Diaz did that work over the phone.

He had to be on campus as he also tries to recruit the current roster of Blue Devils to stay with the program.

“That’s what’s so different than just four or five years ago, we really were rooted onto our campus,” Diaz said. “So, a lot of it had to be through the phone and old-school ways.”

Through those old-school ways, Diaz signed 16 players — 15 of them commits to the previous staff, one of them a punter from Australia — on Wednesday.

There’s more work to be done on the recruiting front and there’s a bowl game to play on Saturday. But for the most part, Diaz has a solid foundation to build with.

“You have to respect the staff … that’s in Birmingham right now,” Diaz said.

He added that next week, once Duke is clear of the bowl game, information will start to be released about the staff he’s hiring.

Duke lost quarterback Tyler Cherry about a week ago, and the Indiana native committed to Indiana on the eve of Signing Day. It means Duke is only in line to have two scholarship quarterbacks — Grayson Loftis and Henry Belin IV — on next year’s roster, following Riley Leonard’s transfer to Notre Dame.

Adding a quarterback in the February signing period or through the transfer portal remains an option … and it could be both.

“It could be a yes-and (answer),” Diaz said. “We certainly have the ability to build on this class. … We’re going to push and we’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to be aggressive in high school recruiting, we’re going to be aggressive in the portal. But we’re going to do it in a way where it fits us.”

Later, Diaz made the point that he wants Duke’s program to be one that’s built through high school recruiting.

“We want players that value the Duke education … come in, spend four or more years here at Duke, graduate with a Duke degree,” Diaz said. “Those are the guys you want to build your team around.”

He likened it to wanting to be an NFL team that has successful drafts, because more often than not, those are the successful NFL teams; and the unsuccessful ones are the ones chasing players in free agency.

Diaz hedged, though, pointing out the benefit of filling holes on a roster through transfers.

“You also have to recognize where your holes are and where you might have a lack of depth,” Diaz said. “Where your numbers aren’t where you should be or where you don’t feel like you have enough guys to have competition to compete at the ACC level.”

