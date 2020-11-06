Depth at guard and wing gives Duke options
Guard and forward are essentially interchangeable positions at Duke. Mike Krzyzewski has said for years he is coaching position-less basketball.Sure, there were no questions as to who Duke’s point ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news