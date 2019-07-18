David Cutcliffe talks post-Daniel Jones era, improved defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke football is heading into the post-Daniel Jones era in 2019 and despite losing a handful of other pieces, head coach David Cutcliffe is extremely excited about what his team ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news