News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 12:44:37 -0500') }} football Edit

David Cutcliffe previews Middle Tennessee State

David Cutcliffe and his Duke squad hit the road Saturday to play at Middle Tennessee State.
David Cutcliffe and his Duke squad hit the road Saturday to play at Middle Tennessee State. (USA TODAY Sports)
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

Duke football is fresh off a dominating victory over N.C. A&T on Saturday and is now turning its attention to Middle Tennessee State. In an infrequent move, the Blue Devils will travel to play a no...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}