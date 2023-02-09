DURHAM – Freshman wing Dariq Whitehead is working toward being ready to return, but it’s not certain that return will come with Duke’s game at Virginia on Saturday.

“He’s really progressed well,” coach Jon Scheyer said of Whitehead on Thursday afternoon. “We didn’t have contact yesterday and he was able to do everything. But today’s the next step of being able to go through an entire practice, and then we’ll evaluate and talk afterward.

“He’s right there. I don’t want to say whether it’s going to happen or not, I want him to feel comfortable and we need to huddle up with our staff … to get a better feel.”

Whitehead has been out since Duke’s game at Virginia Tech on Jan. 23, having missed four games. He suffered a sprain in his lower left leg when he tried to defend a post-entry pass, with the injury initially looking worse than the diagnosis.

Scheyer said after last weekend’s win over UNC that Whitehead, who’s been participating in some pre-game warmups with the Blue Devils before the last three games, was almost back to “full health,” but that the team would be cautious with his return.

“He can add such a different dimension to our team,” Scheyer said last weekend.

The Blue Devils’ last two games seem to both illustrate Duke’s ceiling without the No. 1 recruit of the ’22 class, along with Duke’s floor.

Jeremy Roach (20) and Tyrese Proctor (11) combined for nearly half of Duke’s points in last weekend’s 63-57 win over UNC. The tandem of guards was in control throughout, pushing the pace on the Tar Heels and, when it mattered most, attacking their ball-screen coverages.

And then Monday night’s game at Miami happened.

Roach and Proctor had a combined 13 points and 10 turnovers against Miami, as both struggled to handle Miami’s physical on-ball defense. Live-ball turnovers when Duke’s guards tried to penetrate helped give the Hurricanes 17 fast-break points.