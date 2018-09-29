Duke junior quarterback Daniel Jones will start in tonight’s game with Virginia Tech, the University announced Saturday morning.

Jones, who suffered a fractured left clavicle against Northwestern on September 8, underwent surgery the following day, effectively taking him out of action for the Blue Devils’ next two games. At the time of the injury, Jones’ absence was listed as indefinite.

Many believed Jones would return following Duke’s bye week (Oct. 6), but the redshirt junior’s recovery has been ahead of schedule.

Quentin Harris started in Jones’ absence and led the Blue Devils to convincing victories over Baylor and N.C. Central.

Prior to the injury, Jones had completed 22-of-39 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns in two games.