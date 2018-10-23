Daniel Jones and Duke will look to get back on track against Pitt
Duke football is coming off a disappointing home loss to Virginia last Saturday, and is now turning its attention to Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils road game with the 3-4 Pitt Panthers will be an oppo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news