Duke football is just three days away from kicking off the 2018 season against Army, a team that knocked off the Blue Devils at West Point last season.

The current Duke team seems poised to turn the table against the Black Knights in the season opener, and in order to do so, the Blue Devils’ defense must be on top of its game. And Duke’s offense must put together a much stronger performance than it did a year ago.

On Tuesday, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe spoke with the media about that and more.

Opening statement

First thing I can say about our team is they have responded really, really well. I don’t think I’ve seen a team - they hang on your words. We have no excuses as coaches, because they have really done everything we have asked them to do. We have some ability, but I don’t know many teams around the country that ability alone wins football games. We’ve got to continue to work on being consistent, efficient. Our opening opponent requires that you be efficient - both sides of the ball and the kicking game. They’re an extremely well coached team at Army and they execute extremely well. Big challenge to stop a four-down attack and that’s what they do. They led the country in fourth down conversions a year ago and they’ve got a defense that thrives on putting you in bad down and distance and do a great job of pressuring quarterbacks. Again, I think for us, we’ve got to be a very consistent team. We’ve practiced well. Most of the hard practice is done by now. We had good hot work this morning and I know they are ready to play football and they are ready to do something besides practice football and I don’t blame them. They’ve done well in that regard.

On Tuesday’s Practice

"We had our ‘Tuesday practice’ Sunday morning. We got them up at 5:30. We did a pre-church practice Sunday morning. The first day of school was yesterday and we never practice on a Monday to start an academic week, so we actually gave them the complete day off yesterday. So, we were able to turn our Tuesday (today) into our Wednesday practice."

On kicking game and offensive line

"We were really disappointed in both of those aspects (against Army last season). A little bit sloppy in getting a punt blocked, and it’s hard to explain (in regards to offensive protection) - it’s a combination of protection and a combination of Daniel’s awareness, schematically them doing a good job. You’ve got to do them better. They require that you do them better. At eight possessions last year, and you give up three sacks in eight possessions, that’s an extremely high number. There were other quarterback pressures and hurries, so kicking game, protecting our quarterback and the challenge of them running the ball and us running the ball. We’ve got to matchup there to some degree. Every time you play Army or Navy or Georgia Tech or Air Force, you better try to matchup physically and hopefully we can do that better than we’ve done it."

On being mentally sharp offensively

"I think that pops into everybody’s mind is you’re concerned about your defense. If you go out there and go three and out, that’s playing right into their hands. We stayed on the field offensively a year ago which is good to see, we just didn’t produce as many points as we would like. The entire time, and you guys don’t see it, literally the entire time the other side of the ball is on the field, coaches are working with offensive players. It’s rare that much of a position they get up and just watch. That is kind of a constant teaching, adjusting, so you’re doing your best to keep their head in the ball game the entire time. We had a 17 play drive ourselves last year, that resulted in a touchdown, but it wasn’t good enough to win the game."

On switching defenses throughout a game

"We’ve got a lot of combinations that we’re using with Coach (Ben) Albert and Coach (Matt) Guerrieri - we’ve made some configuration adjustments. I know we’re real anxious to see how we respond, how we play it. There’s a lot of different ways people try to play a triple option offense. But, I’m anxious to see - we’re going to be very multiple in that regard."

On team health

"Patrick Leitten is not back by any means full speed, but he’s getting some work. Will Taylor has done more than we would’ve thought he would’ve done at this time. I would say the same about Jeremy McDuffie. To say they are back and 100-percent, either one of them, I wouldn’t say yet. I think there are some things Jeremy can do, and hopefully can play in this game. There are some things we just can’t count on him being 100-percent. He will be soon."

On Daniel Jones’ mentality

"I think Daniel is really hungry. He’s really challenging himself. Every aspect of his game, maybe more in the past. When you’re a younger quarterback, you’re trying to complete passes. You’re trying to make one play at a time. I think Daniel sees himself as a guy that should be a complete player. He’s got to manage a game. He’s got to manage the game at the line of scrimmage. We’re giving him more ability to do that. He’s got to make great decisions in the passing game. He’s got to put 10 other people in the best positions to be successful and then one of the things I really want him to grow is just purely the consistency of fundamentals. That’s what a great one ultimately does. Regardless of circumstance, their fundamentals are so good - both mentally and physically - that they rarely make bad plays. I think he’s probably looking forward to being a more consistent quarterback and helping his team win."

On Wide Receivers

"We’re going to play a number of people, but we’re going to start three seniors. Chris Taylor; Aaron, excuse me, Aaron’s not a senior, he’s a junior, Aaron Young is back, and he’s had a great camp. And then T.J. Rahming can play all over the place, which we’re going to do. We’ve got to get T.J. the ball. But we’re going to see a number of guys that will play and play effectively. Johnathan Lloyd will also start. Different configurations. We kind of “or” Chris Taylor or John Lloyd - I think Johnathan Lloyd has had the best camp of everybody. And then you have got all those backups behind them and I think you’re going to see them all. We may see one of the true freshmen, Jake Bobo got a little injured Sunday morning, but you may well see him in this game, too."