Cutcliffe not concerned with job security

David Cutcliffe isn’t concerned with his job security as Duke’s football coach and is instead focused on trying to get the Blue Devils to translate practice-field success to games.

“I don't think about job security. How could I do that and do justice to the players that I'm coaching right now?” Cutcliffe said during his weekly meeting with reporters on Monday. “I'm not upset that you ask the question. That's a normal and natural question to ask.

“But why would I even consider focusing on that when I have a job to do that is directly related to how well I do my job in relationship to putting those players in position to win?”

The question is a natural one because Duke’s players haven’t seemed to be put in position to win in three of the last four games – and in the fourth, the Blue Devils faltered late in a loss to Georgia Tech.

Aside from that four-point loss to the Yellow Jackets, Duke has been outscored 131-14 in ACC games against North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest. It doesn’t get easier with Pittsburgh coming to Durham on Saturday.

“I've been very impressed with our players being bought in and working hard and staying focused,” Cutcliffe said. “People that think they're not fighting, that's not accurate.”

It’s become a theme of Cutcliffe’s to say that Duke has practiced well this season, in spite of the recent lopsided scores.

Cutcliffe is in his 14th season at Duke and is 77-93 – though that hardly tells the story of his tenure. The former Ole Miss coach took over a Duke program that had one winning season between 1990-2007, with a combined record of 43-159-1.

Under Cutcliffe, Duke went to the ACC championship game in 2013 and to six bowls in seven seasons between 2012-18. But since winning the Independence Bowl in 2018, Duke is 10-21 – and 4-17 in the ACC.

“People said, ‘What are you working on?’ I mean, I don't think it's unfair to say everything,” Cutcliffe said. “You look at every aspect of the program. You look at what you're calling, how you're doing it, how you're teaching it and who you're doing it with.”