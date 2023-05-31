Learn about the three teams Duke could face in this weekend’s baseball tournament

Coach Chris Pollard has Duke in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in his 11-season tenure. (Courtesy of the ACC)

Duke is part of a regional with two other teams from the Carolinas and the only team it’s played this season is the one from New Jersey. The Blue Devils are the No. 2 seed in the Conway regional this weekend as part of the NCAA college baseball championship, having punched their NCAA ticket with a resurgent season. Duke is in the NCAA tournament for the second time in the last three years, and for the fifth time in the last seven applicable years (there wasn’t a tournament in 2020 because of COVID). You likely know how the Blue Devils got there — and if you don’t, there will be more on that later. But let’s take a look at the other teams that are joining Duke north of Myrtle Beach this weekend. Here is a short breakdown of the other teams in the Conway regional:

No. 1 Coastal Carolina

Record: 39-19 (23-7 in Sun Belt) Offensive number to know: 9.2 runs per game, sixth in NCAA. Defensive number to know: 6.17 team ERA, 174th in NCAA. Key batters to know: Second baseman Payton Eeles (batting .379, 40 stolen bases is second in NCAA), catcher Derek Bender (18 HRs leads team, 80 RBI is tied for eighth in NCAA), first baseman Zack Beach (1.102 OPS leads team and how do you not go to Coastal Carolina with the last name “Beach”). Key pitchers to know: Darin Horn (innings leader with 63 has started one game; has been stretched to 5-plus innings twice and 10 appearances of one inning or less), Jacob Morrison (6-8, 240-pound freshman has team-high 12 starts but hasn’t pitched since May 5), Teddy Sharkey (team-high 10 saves, has been stretched to four innings, has 69 strikeouts in 47 innings and team-best .201 batting average against). Series against Duke: Coastal Carolina leads 3-2; last played in 2021 (Coastal Carolina won two of three in the opening series of the season). This season against ACC: Went 3-4, splitting games against Wake Forest and winning twice against UNC. The other three losses came against Clemson (twice) and N.C. State. Nuggets: Coach Gary Gilmore announced this week that next season will be his last one with the Chanticleers. This is his 28th season as Coastal’s head coach and his record in that time is 1,079-570-3 (.653 winning percentage). … Coastal Carolina played four games last week but lost in the semifinals of the Sun Belt tournament, falling twice to fourth-seeded Louisiana. … The Chanticleers won the Sun Belt’s regular-season crown for the first time since 2018.

No. 3 UNC Wilmington

Record: 34-21 (20-8 in Colonial Athletic Association) Offensive number to know: Not 1 — UNCW didn’t lead the CAA in any major offensive category, but it was a balanced attack that was top-3 in average, runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. Defensive number to know: 251 and 73 — how many walks and hit batters, respectively, by the Seahawks in 55 games. Key batters to know: First baseman Tanner Thach (team-high 15 homers and 67 RBI), third baseman Jac Croom (team-best .363 average, only 22 strikeouts in 212 at-bats), outfielder Trevor Marsh (team-best .550 slugging percentage). Key pitchers to know: Zane Taylor (3.25 ERA, 19 walks in 83 innings), Jacob Shafer (6-7, 235-pounder with a 4.46 ERA in 84 2/3 innings), Brett Banks (team-high 29 appearances and eight saves, 44 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings). Series against Duke: UNCW leads 23-11; last played in 2016, when UNCW beat Duke 11-1 in the opening game of a regional. This season against ACC: 0-6, losing twice to Wake Forest and N.C. State, once each to Virginia and UNC. The losses to Wake Forest were 8-6 and 4-0 games; one of the losses to N.C. State was 11-8 in 10 innings. Nuggets: Shafer is likely to start against Duke, as he’s been UNCW’s Friday starter throughout the season. Shafer and Taylor give the Seahawks two viable starting options; third on the team in innings is reliever Ethan Chenault with 46. … Though UNCW was winless against the ACC, it beat East Carolina in two mid-week matchups and won two of three against TCU, which is the 2-seed in Arkansas’ regional.

No. 4 Rider