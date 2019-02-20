Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 11:30:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Consistent play from Duke's role players crucial going forward

Kwepj1yymnqtpfztuimb
Jack White and Javin DeLaurier will be important for Duke in the stretch run of ACC play.
USA TODAY Sports
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated.com
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

There’s no denying Duke’s national championship potential. In fact, it’s been talked about since the Blue Devils disposed of Kentucky by 34 points in the season opener.That was more than three mont...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}