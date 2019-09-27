RICHMOND, Va. - In front of a crowd of nearly 300 people, including students, family, friends and media, Henry Coleman pulled a Duke hat out of a box and became the next member of the class of 2020 for the Blue Devils. The hard-nosed, strong and aggressive combo forward selected Mike Krzyzewski’s program over dozens of Division I schools, including numerous ACC programs.

Devils Illustrated was there to cover the press conference.

His athletic director, Anna Prillaman, kicked off the ceremony and spoke to the large crowd about how much Coleman meant to the school, not just in terms of his basketball talent, but also his presence as student body president and as a leader amongst the students.

“We at Trinity are incredibly proud of the extent to which Henry immersed himself into every corner of the Titan community,” she said. “He is not just a basketball player. He is the student body president, front and center leading cheers at field hockey and football games, a very serious and curious student and an overall encouraging leader to his fellow classmates.”

In a lot of ways, Coleman is of similar character to former Duke All-American Shane Battier.

And like Battier, he felt at home when he took his official visit to Durham.

“It just felt like home,” Coleman said. “Coach K and I talked before I went down there to visit and he told me that I’d know right away if Duke was for me. And he was right. It felt like home.”

Coleman, a four-star prospect according to Rivals, is the No. 44 ranked senior in the nation. He held over 25 Division I offers and was well known for his attacking, relentless style of play. One of the best rebounders in the country, Coleman has ridiculous strength and a knack for the ball. He plays well in transition and has a work ethic that is unparalleled.

“I imagine myself being one of those hard-working, blue collar guys that can help get it done for Coach (K),” he said. “Just a guy who is a leader who could bring great players together and that also was a great player.”

Hard working, energy and work ethic are always phrases that are commonly used when describing Coleman’s game. His head coach, Rick Hamlin, spoke to DI to add some more color to his star player’s attributes.

“I think his physicality should translate really well at the next level,” said Hamlin. “He’s so strong that sometimes, at this level, he will get called fouls that aren’t really fouls. Because the average high school kid just isn’t equipped to battle and bump with him. It’s hard for him to go all out, he’s almost got to be careful because of his strength and athleticism.”