DevilsIllustrated - Coach K to miss Saturday's game with FSU

Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski did not travel with his team to Tallahassee and will miss the Florida State game, according to Duke athletics.

“Coach K will miss tomorrow’s game at Florida State to observe standard quarantine protocol after being exposed to an individual not in the travel party who tested positive for COVID-19,” the athletics department said in a statement.

According to Duke, associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as the acting head coach.

This marks the first time that COVID-19 has impacted the Blue Devils’ in-house.

Duke has had four games postponed or canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within opposing programs, including their most recent scheduled game against Pitt on Dec. 29. Duke last played on Dec. 16 against Notre Dame.

Duke and Florida State is currently scheduled to play Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Seminoles last played on Tuesday, a 67-77 loss to Clemson on the road.

Duke enters the game with a 3-2 overall record, while Florida State is 5-2.