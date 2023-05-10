Coach K is finally headed to the NBA — though he’s also not leaving Duke.

Mike Krzyzewski has been named special advisor to basketball operations in the NBA, the league and Duke announced Wednesday afternoon.

The role means Krzyzewski, who’s a year removed from coaching his final season at Duke, will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on issues in basketball, per news release.

He’ll begin this role in a meeting of NBA general managers next week in Chicago.

“We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams," said NBA President, League Operations Byron Spruell through a release. "As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA."

Since retiring after his 42nd season as Duke’s basketball coach, Krzyzewski has served as an ambassador for the university. He’ll continue in that role along with his new NBA responsibilities.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game," said Krzyzewski. "Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level."

Krzyzewski only attended one Duke game this past season, the Blue Devils’ home win against Notre Dame on Valentine’s Day, in which he sat with his wife Mickie.