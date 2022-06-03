Coach K at peace in first months away from coaching

DURHAM – A 75-year-old man who recently left his job of 42 years pulls out his cellphone, eager to show pictures and a video of his puppy, a silver Labrador named Coach.

Life is good for Mike Krzyzewski these days.

“I’m really in good health,” Krzyzewski said Wednesday afternoon. “You’re not thinking of everybody, you’re thinking of you and your family. And whatever responsibility that you want, not the responsibilities that you may just have to do.

“And that keeps you fresh.”

Krzyzewski met with local media on Wednesday afternoon at Duke, which marked the first day of the K Academy. It was the first time since the Final Four that Krzyzewski has met with media in a group setting since his coaching career came to an end in New Orleans.

And the time away from coaching showed – Krzyzewski looked and sounded refreshed, talking excitedly about connecting with the former players on hand this weekend for K Academy and about moving into this next chapter of his life.

“He’s at peace, he’s in a great spot,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “He’s happy – was he talking about his dog?”

Obviously, Coach has quickly become a favorite member of the family.