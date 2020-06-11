Duke junior defensive end Chris Rumph II continues to gain preseason notoriety and attention, this time from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Rumph II, who has been widely touted as one of the best defensive players in college football for the upcoming season, was named to the Walter Camp 2020 Preseason All-America Team on Thursday.

The junior picked up second team preseason honors from the foundation. The selection comes after a successful 2019 sophomore campaign earning him First Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, Second Team All-America accolades from Sports Illustrated and a Third Team All-ACC selection.

Rumph has posted 72 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 13 quarterback hurries in 25 career games.