DURHAM – There were a few potential destinations for Duke’s men’s basketball team to go for a three-day weekend.

Really though, there was just one option.

“You didn’t get this from me but Jon Scheyer thinks Chicago is the greatest place on earth,” associate head coach Jai Lucas said with a laugh. “So that trip was only going one place. There were other cities on the table but once he said these are the three cities and Chicago was one of them, it didn’t matter who voted what.”

Scheyer and the Blue Devils went to Chicago about a month ago as a means to get out of the summer workout doldrums. There were visits with business leaders, a trip to the Chicago Board Operations Exchange where the team rang the bell, took a boat tour of Lake Michigan, and more.

It just so happens that Duke’s second-year coach grew up in a Chicago suburb (Northbrook, Ill.).

“I think I have the respect a little more for understanding what a great city Chicago is. I don’t know that I had the respect in the beginning,” Scheyer said. “About halfway through the trip, I heard some guys walking down the street, ‘Oh, you know, I would do Chicago again. Chicago’s pretty good.’”

Along with the sightseeing and experiential meetings, Scheyer appreciated that several former players spent time with the team. Among them were members of the 2015 national championship team in Grayson Allen, Quinn Cook, Matt Jones and Jahlil Okafor, and there was a surprise appearance by Jayson Tatum.

“What he’s meant to Duke, what he’s meant for our program,” Scheyer said of Tatum, “it’s a big-time thing when somebody does something without even asking, and that’s what he did in that case.”