DevilsIllustrated - Chase Brice named Duke's starting quarterback

Duke football is less than a week away from opening its season versus Notre Dame. And after a contested battle at quarterback during fall camp, head coach David Cutcliffe has named his starter.

Clemson transfer Chase Brice, who arrived in Durham with a ton of hype around his game, will be the Blue Devils starting quarterback.

“I could not be more proud of the three young men who competed for the privilege to be this team's starting quarterback at Notre Dame in the season-opener," Cutcliffe said in a statement released by Duke Athletics. "Chase, Chris (Katrenick) and Gunnar (Holmberg) all have played really well during camp. We have a healthy quarterback room and the competition has made everyone better. Ultimately, Chase has made plays at the highest rate."

Brice has shown an ability in camp to execute Duke’s offense at a high level, and just as importantly has proven to be a big-play threat with his arm.

Duke’s offense struggled last season to convert explosive plays, but with the addition of Cutcliffe as the team’s new offensive coordinator and the arrival of Brice, there’s a belief that will change in 2020.

Brice has played in 25 career games, completing 82-of-136 passes for 1,023 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 30 times for 187 yards and one score.