Duke freshman guard Cassius Stanley announced Tuesday that he will be entering his name into the 2020 NBA Draft.

In a message posted to Twitter, Stanley addressed the impact of COVID-19 on his freshman year, and how the pandemic ended his and his teammates’ goal of winning a national championship. Though Stanley has dreamt of playing for a national title in college, like most high profile Division I basketball players, the ultimate goal is to make it to the pro ranks.

“Since I was a young teen, my dream was to play in the NBA and have aa great career,” Stanley said in the post. “Upon joining The Brotherhood, my immediate goal became helping our team reach the Final Four and contend for a national title. I truly believe that is exactly whaat would have happened if our season wasn’t interrupted.

“As much as I feel a burning desire to make another run at the Final Four, I feel compelled to make the best decision for my professional success. In evaluating players, the NBA values youth. Therefore, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.”

Stanley was an ACC All-Freshman selection after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting .747-percent from the field and .733-percent from the free throw line.

The freshman high flyer electrified the Cameron Crazies with silky smooth dunks in transition and his momentum shifting throw downs in traffic.

In a year that many felt would lack the excitement seen in 2018-19 with the departure of Zion Williamson, Stanley made sure Duke fans had something to leave them speechless. He did exactly that on numerous occasions during the season.

The freshman was grateful for the Crazies and their acceptance of him and his teammates.

“I want to thank Coach K, the entire Duke coaching staff and my teammates for all their support,” he said. “I also want to thank our trainers, strength coaches, managers, administrative staff, and academic support staff.

Last but not least, thanks to the Crazies and Duke fans all over the world for helping make this past year the most fun I’ve ever had playing the sport we all love.”