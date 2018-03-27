Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel will be the next head coach at Pitt, according to sources.

Capel, who was previously the head coach at VCU and Oklahoma, has been consistently in the mix for head jobs since his return to Durham in 2011. During his stay at Duke, Capel has strengthened his reputation as one of the best recruiters in the country, as he’s been responsible for many of the Blue Devils ability to close top-tier talent.

Capel will inherit a Pitt squad that was winless in the ACC last season, and has seen much of its 2017-18 roster transfer out to other programs. He will replace Kevin Stallings.