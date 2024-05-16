Cameron Sheffield committed to the Blue Devils on Thursday afternoon. The 6-6, 195-pound wing started 55 games in his first three seasons with the Owls but missed this past one because of a foot injury.

Sheffield, from Alpharetta, Ga., is the fourth transfer addition for the Blue Devils in the past month, joining Maliq Brown (Syracuse), Mason Gillis (Purdue) and Sion James (Tulane). Their additions come on the heels of Duke losing seven players to the transfer portal in the weeks after the season ended in the Elite Eight.

Sheffield is not expected to be in Duke’s rotation. The Blue Devils have one open scholarship remaining for next season, having returned two players (Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster), adding a six-man freshman class, and bringing in four transfers.

In the last season that Sheffield did play, he averaged 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds across 35 games for Rice. Sheffield has been a 36.8% 3-point shooter in his career (89 of 242).

He’s a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

There’s a family tie-in for Sheffield with Duke’s staff.

His brother, Marcus Sheffield II, spent four seasons at Stanford before grad transferring to Elon for the 2019-20 season. That was Mike Schrage’s first of three seasons at the helm of the Phoenix; he’s now Duke’s special assistant to the head coach. Sheffield led Elon in scoring that season (18.4 ppg).