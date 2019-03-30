Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 15:04:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cam Reddish listed as game-time decision for Sunday

Jyf5pscm2znekzprilip
Cam Reddish is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's Elite Eight matchup with Michigan State.
USA TODAY Sports
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated.com
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

WASHINGTON -- Cam Reddish was a late scratch from Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with Virginia Tech. His absence caught everyone by surprise, even resulting in the last minute addition of Alex O’C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}