DURHAM – Duke will be without Caleb Foster on Saturday against North Carolina, coach Jon Scheyer said on Thursday.

“He can't go (Saturday), it's not there yet," Scheyer said. "I wish I had a more complete answer other than he can't go (Saturday) and he's not able to even practice yet. He's still a ways away."

Saturday will be the regular-season finale for Duke, a win meaning the Blue Devils would share the ACC’s regular-season title with UNC. Duke is already assured of a top-2 seed in next week’s ACC tournament.

Foster suffered a right foot injury early in the second half at Wake Forest — a game in which he had eight points and three rebounds in the first half. He’s missed the past three games — three Duke wins by a combined 65 points — and had his right foot in a boot, moving with the assistance of a Knee Rover.

The freshman guard has averaged 7.7 points this season and that doesn’t tell much of the story. Foster's assist-to-turnover ratio is an even 2:1, with 58 assists and 29 turnovers. He’s heated up in certain games, including his season-high 18 points against Michigan State in the Champions Classic, and 13 points in Duke’s best non-conference win, against Baylor.

Without Foster, Duke has started three guards but often gone to more of a three-forward lineup when going to the bench. It’s led to minutes increases for fellow freshmen Sean Stewart and TJ Power, both of whom have stepped up to fill those roles.