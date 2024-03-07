Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Caleb Foster remains out

Caleb Foster has missed the last three games.
Caleb Foster has missed the last three games. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)
Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

DURHAM – Duke will be without Caleb Foster on Saturday against North Carolina, coach Jon Scheyer said on Thursday.

“He can't go (Saturday), it's not there yet," Scheyer said. "I wish I had a more complete answer other than he can't go (Saturday) and he's not able to even practice yet. He's still a ways away."

Saturday will be the regular-season finale for Duke, a win meaning the Blue Devils would share the ACC’s regular-season title with UNC. Duke is already assured of a top-2 seed in next week’s ACC tournament.

Foster suffered a right foot injury early in the second half at Wake Forest — a game in which he had eight points and three rebounds in the first half. He’s missed the past three games — three Duke wins by a combined 65 points — and had his right foot in a boot, moving with the assistance of a Knee Rover.

The freshman guard has averaged 7.7 points this season and that doesn’t tell much of the story. Foster's assist-to-turnover ratio is an even 2:1, with 58 assists and 29 turnovers. He’s heated up in certain games, including his season-high 18 points against Michigan State in the Champions Classic, and 13 points in Duke’s best non-conference win, against Baylor.

Without Foster, Duke has started three guards but often gone to more of a three-forward lineup when going to the bench. It’s led to minutes increases for fellow freshmen Sean Stewart and TJ Power, both of whom have stepped up to fill those roles.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement