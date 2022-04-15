Blue & White Game primer

DURHAM – The first 14 spring football practices have been conducted with a main purpose of Duke’s new staff figuring out strengths and weaknesses of the roster it inherited and installing new schemes and systems.

So the 15th and final practice, Saturday night’s Blue & White Game, will be for the players, new coach Mike Elko said.

“I hope they have fun, I really do. The Blue-White Game is for them,” Elko said after Friday morning’s practice. “One of the things about spring that’s hard – if you don’t have that game, it’s a lot of work from January until today to not have a game at any point.”

That’s one of the reasons that Duke’s spring game is precisely that – a game. Elko made a point last week of saying that there won’t be an “exotic scoring system” that’s difficult to follow.

Duke plans on making Saturday night as game-like as possible.

“There will be touchdowns, there will be field goals, we’re going to try to make it interactive,” Elko said last week.

Duke’s staff created the rosters, though that’s not something Elko envisions doing for every spring game.

“We’re not quite as deep as we’d like to be, and so the biggest thing that we’re going to try to do is make sure that the units on the field are matched well,” Elko said. “So it’s going to be less about balancing the two offenses and balancing the two defenses as it’ll be about making sure that when the offense and defense are out on the field together, those two groups are balanced up together.”

In short: That means Duke’s first-team offense – as much of one as you can have without having a depth chart – will be playing against its first-team defense, and second-team offense against second-team defense.

Elko said in the future, he’d like to have a captain’s draft to sort out teams.

But in this first run, the staff is making sure there’s an even playing field – similar to how the new staff has approached learning personnel, that status and performance under the previous staff hasn’t mattered when it comes to rep distribution and status with the new coaches.

“I think they’ve all worked extremely hard from the time the semester started until (Friday), and (Saturday) is their night to go out and showcase that,” Elko said. “I hope we have a great environment, I hope we have great weather, and I just hope they go out there and have a lot of fun playing.”

**********

Here are the basics you need to know for Duke’s spring game:

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium

Admission: Free

Format: Legitimate game

Offensive players to watch: The quarterbacks are the obvious picks here. Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore have both shined at certain points throughout the spring. Neither one of them will “win” the starting job based on Saturday night’s performance – but it’ll be interesting to track which one, if there is separation, is further ahead.

Otherwise, if you’ve read the practice reports, you know I’m intrigued by Darrell Harding Jr. and Malik Bowen-Sims. Duke is going to spread things out in offensive coordinator Kevin Johns’ system, and so the Blue Devils need playmakers on the outside – and those two have stood out in their roles.

Defensive players to watch: Duke has several sophomore defensive backs – Cameron Bergeron, Trent Broadnax, Joshua Pickett, Dylan Merrell and Brandon Johnson – who are worth watching.

Not all of those players will be in key roles next season, but it’s a good bet that at least two or three of them are called upon to play major snaps – and none of them played more than 100 snaps last season.

The linebacker corps is interesting just because the top two return in Shaka Heyward and Dorian Mausi, and the return from a yearlong hiatus of Rocky Shelton II gives them a boost.