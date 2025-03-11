Blue Devils win third straight with six 1-2-3 innings to end game

Duke did most of its offensive work in the first two innings, which was enough for a combined 2-hitter by its four-man pitching effort.

The Blue Devils beat George Mason 6-3 on Tuesday at Jack Coombs Field, their third straight win and seventh of the last eight games.

Duke (11-6) had three relievers pitch two innings each, with every inning going 1-2-3 and each of them recording two strikeouts. Max Stammel took the fourth and fifth innings, Gabe Nard had the sixth and seventh, and Reid Easterly finished the game for his first save.

That came after Aidan Weaver (2-0) pitched the first three innings, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk. Those runs were of the tough-luck variety — he recorded a strikeout in the third but the runner reached base and a run scored on a dropped third strike, and the next batter (Owen Hull) hit a two-run home run.

Duke didn’t trail after that, though, because of three first-inning runs and two in the second.

AJ Gracia hit a sacrifice fly for Duke’s first run and Tyler Albright singled in the second one. Duke orchestrated a double steal with Ben Miller scoring for its third run.

Jake Berger drove in two runs with a single in the second inning. Duke’s sixth and final run came on another RBI single by Albright, who was 3-for-4. Macon Winslow had Duke’s other multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4 with a double and triple.

Shortstop Wallace Clark was 1-for-3 and has a 10-game hitting streak.

Duke and George Mason (11-5) will play again on Wednesday.