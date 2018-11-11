DURHAM, N.C. — The talk started just moments after Duke knocked off Kentucky in Indianapolis at the beginning of last week.

Could Duke go undefeated? Can they beat the worst team in the NBA right now? Is Zion Williamson the next LeBron James. The absurdities were in abundance.

To be clear, that’s not to knock anything on this Duke team. None of the guys donning the D-U-K-E across their chests are saying these things. Are any of them buying in? Maybe. Maybe not.

No matter the mental state of the Blue Devils, the young and talented squad of freshmen were humbled in their 94-72 win over Army on Sunday. The score might indicate another dominating effort by Duke.

But nothing could further from the truth. Army made Duke earn everything, and they did it from start to finish.

“They played hard,” Williamson said. “They played very disciplined. Every shot they got was a good shot. Got a lot of second chance rebounds. I’ve got to give them their respect.”

The effort Army put forth, coupled with its execution and discipline, made this battle with Mike Krzyzewski’s alma mater a much more interesting one than most probably anticipated.

Just as everyone expected Kentucky to make a run against the Blue Devils last Tuesday - which never happened, most were just biding their time for a Duke onslaught of scoring. Surely the high flying show the Blue Devils put on display in the season opener was on the verge of making an appearance.

It never really did, though.

Duke held a double digit lead for all of 21 seconds in the first half. In fact, the Blue Devils spent more time leading by just one possession in those 20 minutes than they did in the opener’s entirety.

Army had no intentions of trying to slow the game down, but instead pushed the pace and moved the ball efficiently in its halfcourt offense. The result was good shots and a Duke defense that was on its heels for much of the first half.

The Black Knights connected on 7-of-15 3-point shots in the first half, and found ways to keep pace with Duke close to the basket. Army’s ball movement, and dribble drive left shooters open consistently throughout those first 20 minutes.

But it was in how Army took advantage of opportunities that kept things interesting. Duke turned the ball over six times in the first half, and Army capitalized on each one, scoring 12 points. In comparison, the Blue Devils forced five Army turnovers, but managed just six points.

The lapse on defense came due to a lack of communication as did the poor offensive showing, and the opportunities for Army were aided by bad shot selection from the Blue Devils.

“We took low percentage shots in the first half, a lot. A lot,” Krzyzewski said. “We had turnovers that ended up as points for them. Part of that is you feel you’re better and you can just do something on your own. In the second half we played together more. We didn’t talk will in the first half.”

Talk was the resonating complaint from Krzyzewski and his team did respond in the second half, particularly in the final 10 minutes.

Army quickly cut into Duke’s lead at the start of the second half, pulling to within three points, 50-47, but a Blue Devil response prevented them from seeing a one-possession game again.

Cam Reddish, who finished with seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points, made back-to-back 3s over 31 seconds to spark the Blue Devils and get their lead back to seven at 56-49.

Then things started to fall in place for the Blue Devils. R.J. Barrett scored the next six points for Duke, and just like that the Devils were up by nine. That stretch for Barrett helped snap him out of a first half slump that saw him score just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting and turn the ball over three times.

Barrett would go on to finish the second half 6-of-9 from the field, ending his day with 23 points.

While his resurgence in the second half, and Reddish’s sharpshooting gave Duke the lift it needed to create some separation, it was Williamson’s consistent play that allowed his team to weather the storm.

Though Williamson scored just six second half points, after posting 21 in the first, his dominance on the glass and on defense helped set the tone. The freshman had a game high 16 rebounds, 10 of which came in the second half. Of those 10, five came on the offensive end of the floor.

His defensive effort was also a game changer for Duke, as he blocked five shots in the second half and six for the game. He registered one steal, but disrupted a half dozen Army possessions in the second half with near steals and a great effort in the Army passing lanes.

And again, the Blue Devils all point back to communication and effort that made the difference in the second half.

“Just picking up the intensity,” Tre Jones said in response to how Duke was able to respond in the second half. “We weren’t talking a lot early on, through most of the game. Our intensity and talk were just down. We picked a couple of those things up a little bit and played a lot better.”

Reddish agreed.

“Really just our communication on the floor. It brought a lot of energy.”

Duke takes the floor again this Wednesday when Eastern Michigan comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils will then prepare for its trip to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational on Nov. 19.