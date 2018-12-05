Duke was met with sustained resistance for the first time since the Maui Invitational. This time the team responded and walked out of Cameron Indoor Stadium with an 84-54 victory over Hartford.

The Blue Devils, one of the younger squads in the nation, was met by one of the oldest, most experienced teams in the country. And that experience level of Hartford allowed the visitors keep things interested well into the second half.

The Hawks were fearless in their approach to the game, and after having their man-to-man defense torched by Marques Bolden and Zion Williamson to open the game, head coach John Gallagher changed things up to a 2-3 zone.

As a result, the Blue Devils were quickly forced out of their rhythm. For the next 20-plus minutes, Hartford kept Duke within arms reach.

The Blue Devils found themselves settling for jump shots and triples that, for the most part, were off the mark. Duke attempted 16 3-pointers in the first half, making just three of those tries. More than missed shots, however, the Blue Devils were getting beat in the effort column.

Hartford had the Blue Devils scattering on defense, and failing to block out on multiple rebound opportunities.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was visibly frustrated with his team. He tried to fire his team up and get them mentally checked in on multiple occasions, but to no avail.

The result was Duke’s lowest first half scoring effort of the season - 33 points. The Devils led by just nine points, 33-24.

Much to the dismay of the Duke coaching staff, not much changed coming out of the halftime break. In fact, Hartford came out of the half with a renewed since of confidence. The Hawks cut Duke’s lead to five just two minutes and 37 seconds into the half.

And they did it on an effort play. Hartford big man John Carroll was at the free throw line looking to complete a 3-point play. Instead, his free throw attempt clanged off the rim and into the hands of teammate George Blagojevic, who found Jason Dunne for a 3-point basket.

Just like that, Hartford had a five point swing, cutting Duke’s 36-26 lead to 36-31.

Krzyzewski was furious, slamming his chair down multiple times in the huddle after calling a timeout. Duke came out of the timeout seemingly re-energized with an 8-0 run. But Hartford continued to fight through the next five-plus minutes.

Then came the under-12 timeout and Duke began looking like the dominant force seen up to this point.

Duke’s defense began to tighten up and the Hartford turnovers subsequently piled up - 13 for the half. Along with it, the Blue Devils scored 23 of their 28 points off turnovers in the second half.

As Duke got out and ran, Hartford quickly fell out of contention. The Blue Devils, led by Barrett and Williamson, racked up 58 points in the paint. Twenty of those points came via dunk and an additional 34 came in the form of layups.

Barrett, who was one of the few consistent presences throughout the game, accounted for three of those dunks down the stretch of the game. One of those came off an alley-oop from Williamson, who elected to throw the ball off the backboard on a fast break rather than finishing himself. The end result was a thunderous slam from Barrett.

Those were just two of Barrett’s game-high 27 points. He made 10-of-14 shots, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. More impressively, however, Barrett pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds. Thirteen of those came on the defensive end of the floor, which allowed Duke to get out and run.

As a result, he helped Duke post 35 fast break points in comparison to Hartford’s three.

Williamson, who uncharacteristically missed two dunks on the night, did not leave the Cameron Crazies without some showtime moments of his own. The freshman had three of his own, including one two-handed dunk that looked as if the backboard would come tumbling to the floor.

After a slow start to the game, Williamson ultimately ended the day with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Javin DeLaurier also got into the flow with several dunks of his own, as he finished the day with 10 points and four rebounds. His second straight impressive showing.

Once again, Duke’s defensive effort in the second half was sparked by the pressure Tre Jones provided on Hartford guards. Though he recorded just one steal, his constant full-court press tired the Hawks, which helped lead their eventual breakdown.

He finished the game with 10 points and six assists.