DURHAM, N.C. — Duke showed its ability to dominate yet again with another explosive second half effort that resulted in a 91-58 victory over Yale.

The Blue Devils, who are touted for their dynamic offense, again used defense to set themselves apart. And per usual, the effort started with the ball pressure that freshman point guard Tre Jones applied on the Yale ball-handlers.

Jones was harassing Yale point guard Alex Copeland from the very beginning of the game, and he never let up. And when the freshman was off the floor, Jordan Goldwire continued the trend.

The result was a flustered and tired Copeland.

Yale attempted to alleviate some of the pressure on Copeland by placing the ball in the hands of Azar Swain, who was also bothered by the relentless pressure primarily from Jones. Trey Phills had a few moments in which he handled the ball as well, and the result was again very much the same.

The three guards combined for 11 turnovers, with Copeland registering five. Jones had three steals, but forced a number of errant passes.

“It all starts with the ball pressure from Tre,” Javin DeLaurier said. “Tre and Jordan Goldwire are excellent defenders. So quick and it really just changes guys - the way they play because you don’t see that on a night in, night out basis.

“So when you come [to Cameron Indoor Stadium], it’s a really hostile arena, and you’ve got someone guarding you, in your face for 94 feet. It really effects teams and how they run their offense. Our defense really starts with those guys.”

The ball pressure caused havoc for the Yale offense all game long, and left the Bulldogs in disarray for much of the night. That’s particularly the case for the second half.

Yale kept things interesting for much of the first half, despite 16 turnovers. Duke failed to capitalize on the turnovers in the first 20 minutes, scoring just 13 points off Yale’s mistakes.

The result was just a 41-32 lead for the Blue Devils going into the break.

The story of the second half was much different, though. Duke forced an additional seven turnovers, but this time the Blue Devils converted them into 11 points, almost matching the total output for the first half on nine fewer miscues.

The efficiency level was much higher in the final 20 minutes. After scoring just 13 points on the fast break in the first half, Duke posted 18 points in the category. Of course, more than one of those opportunities provided spectacular finishes from Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett.

Barrett, who scored just 12 points in the first half, exploded in the second to finish with a game-high 30 points. He was just 4-of-10 from the field in the first half, but made 5-of-9 in the second and connected on 5-of-7 from the free throw line.

He also finished with seven rebounds and six assists, five of which came in the second half.

Williamson also came alive in the second half after scoring just seven points in the first 20 minutes of action. He asserted himself in the post more frequently in the final half and the result was a 4-of-5 shooting effort in the second half. He, too, was strong on the glass, recording eight rebounds.

The second half also provided a much more efficient showing from Cam Reddish, who played just nine minutes in the first half after shooting just 1-of-5, while turning the ball over twice.

He started the second half, and was a much different player. He finished the day with 10 points and three assists, but it was his defense that stood out.

While Jones and Goldwire were pressuring the ball up the floor, Reddish was cutting off the passing lanes and closing on shooters. His aggressive play on defense helped him register a team-high four steals. He also played a big role in Duke’s ability to disrupt Yale’s perimeter shooting.

The Bulldogs, who entered the game averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers, connected on just 3-of-23 on the day.

“I think that’s all it was that kinda separated the game - our energy and passion and fight on defense,” Jack White said. “ I think we also did a good job defending the 3-point line. I think they were 3-of-23, or something like that. Pretty happy with our performance on that end.”

In addition to Duke’s overall defensive play, Mike Krzyzewski’s emphasis on shutting down Yale’s top offensive player, Miye Oni, proved to be essential in Duke’s win as well.

Oni finished with just 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting (six of his points came from the free throw line), and he turned the ball over five times.

Reddish’s defense on Oni eventually got into the junior’s head. At the 17:03 mark of the second half, Reddish took a strong attack at the basket that resulted in an Oni foul that set off the Yale junior.

Oni began chirping at Reddish, and anyone else on the floor for Duke that was within earshot.

While the Blue Devils say it didn’t really change their mentality, they certainly looked as if they were playing with more emotion from that point forward.

Whether it did or not, Duke outscored Yale 41-20 from that point forward.

“It gets a little chippy sometimes, but that comes from passion and love for the game,” White said. “[Oni] played a good game and we were just trying to match that passion and energy with our own defense and take care of what we can control.”

Aside from the play of the three freshman, White once again made his presence felt as well, scoring nine points and pulling down a team-high 12 rebounds. He also posted three steals of his own, while blocking two shots.

Duke will take the court again on Dec. 18 when Princeton comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium.