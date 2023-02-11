A controversial play at the rim was ruled that Kyle Filipowski wasn’t fouled in the final second of regulation, and Duke went on to lose in overtime 69-62 at Virginia on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

With 1.2 seconds left in overtime and Duke in-bounding the ball from the sideline, Tyrese Proctor found a cutting Filipowski with a bounce pass. Filipowski, scoreless in the game, went up for a dunk and was met at the rim by Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman.

Initially called a foul on the floor, the call was overturned and the game was sent to overtime. That’s when No. 8 Virginia scored the first five points, and Armaan Franklin hit a dagger of a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to take it from a one-point lead to a 66-62 lead.

Franklin led Virginia (19-4, 11-3 ACC) with 23 points, and Kihei Clark supplied 16 points.

Duke (17-8, 8-6) was led by Jeremy Roach’s 16 points, though he fouled out in overtime. Tyrese Proctor scored 14, Jacob Grandison had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead, in his first game since his left leg injury at Virginia Tech, scored 10.

In the latest version of an instant classic between these teams, neither led by more than five in the second half — both teams reaching that margin.

The Cavaliers were up five with less than two minutes left, but Roach made a layup and Grandison hit a 3 to tie the game.

Duke was up 27-25 at halftime thanks to some stellar guard play — thought the Blue Devils’ offense stagnated in the last nine minutes or so.

Roach scored 10 of Duke’s first 12 points, and he had 12 points at halftime. Proctor had eight points at halftime, drilling a pair of 3-pointers. That duo only had three turnovers in the first 20 minutes after each had five of them at Miami.

The problem was other Blue Devils were loose with the ball, most notably Filipowski. The star freshman forward had four turnovers in the first half, also missing all four of his shots and only grabbing two rebounds.