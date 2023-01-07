By whatever means quite simply meant by whatever means for Duke winning its first road game of the season.

Needing a road win in the worst way, Duke held on for a 65-64 win at Boston College on Saturday at Conte Forum.

The Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) lost their first two ACC road games by a combined 35 points, looking equal parts listless and disjointed in losses at Wake Forest and N.C. State.

For the first 26 minutes, Duke was mostly in control. Those last 14 minutes became the ultimate survival test.

The Blue Devils only had two field goals in the last 14 minutes, including a 9-plus-minute stretch without one. They stayed afloat by making nine free throws and by stifling BC offensively just enough.

Duke pushed what was a four-point lead at halftime to 14 in the first six minutes of the second half.

Things weren’t going to be that simple, though.

BC scored the next 10 points. It hurt the Blue Devils that they started settling for 3-pointers, and there’s some credit due the Eagles for switching to a matchup zone that threw Duke out of its rhythm. Duke committed 15 turnovers, nine of which came in the final 10 minutes.

Quinten Post scored with 27.9 seconds left to give BC (8-8, 2-3) its first and only lead of the game, at 64-63. On the ensuing possession, Ryan Young missed but Kyle Filipowski corralled the offensive rebound and drew a foul.

Filipowski’s pair of free throws were the deciding points, as BC missed two shots in the final seconds. Duke committed three turnovers in the final minute.

Dariq Whitehead made his first five shots, three of which were 3s, to quickly hit double-figure scoring for his fourth game in a row (not including the game at Wake Forest he missed). He finished with a season-high 18 points, only two of which came in the last 19 minutes of the game.

Filipowski had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds, and Mark Mitchell joined the other two freshmen in double-figure scoring with 14 points.

A few hours before the game started, Duke announced point guard Jeremy Roach would miss the game because of the toe injury he initially suffered against Purdue on Nov. 27. Roach reaggravated the injury — to the big toe on his right foot — against Florida State, and previously missed Duke’s game against Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 10.

Without Roach — and because of a few other factors — Duke had its fifth starting lineup combination of the season. Tyrese Proctor moved back into the starting lineup, along with Whitehead, Mitchell, Filipowski and Young.

The Blue Devils took a 37-33 lead into the locker room at halftime. There was some bitterness that came with that because BC scored the last four points of the half, including Post’s turnaround jumper that beat the buzzer on a 90-foot pass.

All things considered, especially given Duke’s start at N.C. State on Wednesday night, the first half went well for the Blue Devils.

They never trailed and led by as many as eight. Whitehead’s hot hand helped and Mitchell added nine points; more importantly, 12 of Duke’s 14 first-half field goals were assisted.